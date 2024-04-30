Senate, House Of Reps To Resume Plenary In New Chambers (Photos)

Members of the Senate and House of Representatives are set to resume plenary in renovated chambers after two years of renovation.

Naija News reports that the renovation of the two chambers began in April 2022 under the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Since then, the legislators have been using temporary chambers for plenary

In 2019, the National Assembly budgeted over N30 billion to renovate the complex, but the amount had sparked criticisms.

The sum was later reviewed to N9 billion after outrage from Nigerians on social media,

However, federal lawmakers will resume the plenary on Tuesday (today) after a break that spans more than five weeks.

The lawmakers embarked on the Easter and Eid El-Fitr holidays on March 20. They were scheduled to reconvene on April 16, but the resumption was postponed.

The House of Representatives leadership, led by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, and his predecessor, Femi Gbajabiamila, inspected the Green Chamber on Monday.

See photos of the renovated green chamber below.

If Ningi Makes A Plea, We Will Look Into His Suspension — Senate

The Senate has hinted at the possibility of lifting the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi).

Recall that the embattled lawmaker was given a three-month suspension by his colleagues for alleging that the Upper Chamber “padded“ the 2024 Budget to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

This represents more than 10 per cent of the N28.78 trillion budget passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a media parley in Abuja on Monday, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu stated that the suspension of Senator Ningi was a decision taken by 108 out of the 109 Senators whose integrity was subjected to public redicue.