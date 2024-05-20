Senate Holds Public Hearing On Judges’ Salary

The Nigerian Senate is poised to begin a public hearing on a proposal to increase the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judges and other judicial officers nationwide.

Naija News reports that this development is part of broader efforts to enhance the welfare of the judiciary, a move seen as crucial for maintaining the judicial system’s independence and efficiency.

A notice for the upcoming public hearing revealed that the hearing is scheduled for today at 12 pm.

The notice, marked NASS/S/CJHL/024 10th Sen/2024/01, was specifically addressed to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The lawmakers invited the AGF to present his insights and recommendations regarding the proposed adjustments.

The letter, dated May 14, 2024, and signed by Senator Mohammed Monguno, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, elaborates on the Senate’s decision.

According to Senator Monguno, “The Senate, at its Plenary Sitting, considered the Judiciary Officers (Salaries and Allowances etc.) Bill 2024, and referred the same to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative action.

“The committee in furtherance of its mandate held a series of meetings and for further consultation resolved to conduct a public hearing with a view to eliciting comments/viewpoints on the bill from stakeholders and members of the general public.”

This legislative action follows the passage of a similar bill by the House of Representatives, which was initially proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

The bill aims to readjust the compensation framework for judicial officers, a step that aligns with ongoing discussions about the need to bolster judicial independence through adequate remuneration.

