Cement Price: House Of Reps Sends Warning To Cement Manufacturers

The House of Representatives has sent a stern warning to the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CMAN) over the arbitrary increase in the price of cement in the country.

The Chairman, House Joint Committee on the Arbitrary Increase in the Price of Cement, Gaza Gbwefi, who issued the warning in Abuja on Monday, said the persistent absence of the cement manufacturers after being summoned twice by the lawmakers was an affront to the powers of the National Assembly.

He also warned CMAN to desist from using frivolous court injunctions to interfere with the ongoing investigation of the arbitrary increase in the price of cement in the country.

Gaza also submitted that the CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Ms Boladale Adeyinka is not doing enough to protect consumers and users of cement in line with the laws which established the commission.

Speaking to representatives of the FCCPC chairman, Gaza told the agency to go back and rework and represent the four paged document submitted to the house on the investigations of cement price increase.

How Dangote Cement Workers Were Ambushed, Attacked – Edo CP Reveals

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, has shared details on the abduction of Dangote Cement Company workers travelling in a Coaster bus from Okpella, Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo North Senatorial District.

Recall that Naija News earlier made a report last week that workers in the cement Company were ambushed and attacked.

Sharing more details on the development, Adegboye disclosed that three of the victims, with gunshot injuries, were rescued and were already receiving treatment in a hospital.