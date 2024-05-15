House Of Reps Members Meet Obasanjo Over Parliamentary Govt Bill

Members of the House of Representatives have met former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the plan to reintroduce the parliamentary system of government through a constitutional amendment.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers met with the former president in Abuja to seek his support for the bill to reintroduce the parliamentary government.

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, Obasanjo said the lawmakers seeking to reintroduce the parliamentary system of government should get the support of the critical masses.

The former president stated that the lawmakers promoting the bill should have a long-term plan and be tactical in advancing their position.

Obasanjo said while he agrees that there is a need for a shift in the system of government, it must be one that will work well for the country.

He said: “You are preaching to the converted, but as I have said, take the word parliamentary away.

“We need to get the critical masses. Parliamentary and all that — once you start that, you have gotten it wrong. Once you do that, you are putting yourself in a fix because there are those who would say: We don’t want parliamentary.”

In his remarks, the Minority leader, Kingsley Chinda said the lawmakers used “parliamentary” due to a lack of an appropriate word.

The lawmaker said the system of government proposed by the lawmakers is “homegrown” and would suit the country.