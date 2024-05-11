Coastal Highway Controversy: Minister Reveals Reps Probe Will Be Broadcasted Live

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has expressed his readiness to confront the House of Representatives inquiry into the N15 trillion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Naija News reports that Umahi announced his intention to broadcast the investigative hearing live, ensuring that the Nigerian public could witness the proceedings firsthand.

“I am ready to face the National Assembly to defend the project. I will not want to say anything now till I meet with the senators and House of Reps members. It will be live so you will also hear it. It will be live so that Nigerians will see it,” he said

This development follows the House’s decision on Thursday to probe the contentious infrastructure project, which has been marred by allegations of procedural missteps and lack of competitive bidding.

The resolution came after the motion of urgent public importance was moved by Austin Achado, representing the Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency of Benue State, during a plenary session.

In an interview with Punch Newspaper, Umahi defended the integrity of the project’s execution, asserting that all necessary approvals were obtained and due process followed.

“There is nothing to hide about this project,” Umahi stated, addressing concerns about the transparency of the financial arrangements and the selection of the contractor.

The minister also emphasized that the accusations regarding the procedural lapses in securing the loan for the project were unfounded.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway has been a subject of national interest due to its potential impact on economic activities along Nigeria’s coast.

The project, stretching over 700 kilometres and designed to link Lagos to Calabar, passes through multiple states. It aims to enhance connectivity and foster economic growth in the region.

Originally conceived during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, the project has seen various revisions and funding models over successive governments.

Umahi highlighted that the current administration opted to expand the project from a four-lane to a ten-lane highway, significantly increasing its scope and the associated costs.

The minister provided a detailed comparison of costs per kilometer, arguing that the project’s expenses are justified given the scale and the infrastructure benefits it promises.

Regarding compensation for properties affected by the project, Mrs Keisha Olukorede, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, informed that nine of the 11 property owners affected had received compensation, with the remaining two pending due to incomplete documentation.