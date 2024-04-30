Senate Denies Clash Over Sitting Arrangement At Renovated Chamber

The Nigerian Senate has denied reports of a fight over seating arrangements at Tuesday’s plenary at the renovated chamber.

Recall that the Senate earlier in the day resumed plenary after six weeks of recess in the newly renovated hallowed chamber opened over two years after the reconstruction began.

Following resumption, some high-ranking senators on Tuesday, engaged in a dramatic argument and expressed disappointment over sitting arrangements.

Also, the plenary faced difficulties during the live transmission of proceedings as electronic facilities were yet to be fully installed.

Speaking with reporters at a press briefing after plenary, the Senate Spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said seating arrangements have always been known to each senator in the Red Chamber.

The Senate spokesman added that the reported confusion or fight by the lawmakers was peddled falsehoods intended to mislead the public.

He, however, urged the general public to disregard the misinformation from these incorrigible wholesalers and retailers of falsehood.

He said: “The unfounded story of a phantom fight over seating arrangements is an unscrupulous attempt to drag the image of the Senate into unnecessary and needless controversy.

“There was no disagreement, rancor, or any verbal tirade regarding the seating arrangements in the Senate chamber. The Senate resumes today in the newly renovated chamber, and the seating positions of Senators were done in accordance with established legislative protocols.”