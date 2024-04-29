Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Dumps Opposition Party

A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia State, Cosmos Ndukwe, has announced his resignation from the opposition party.

Naija News reports that in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, Ndukwe shared his resignation letter, citing personal reasons and a reflection on his current commitments and aspirations.

Ndukwe, who has had a long and distinguished political career, has held various positions including Councillor, Deputy Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Abia state, Deputy Speaker of Abia 6th House of Assembly, and presidential aspirant under the PDP umbrella.

In his resignation letter, Chief Ndukwe expressed his gratitude to the Abia state PDP for their support and acknowledged the significant role the party has played in his political career.

However, he did not indicate whether he would be joining another party or quitting politics altogether.

“My decision to resign as a member within the party stems from personal reasons and my reflection on my current commitments and aspirations.

“After careful consideration, I have concluded that porting out of PDP is the best course of action for me now,” he wrote.

Chief Ndukwe’s decision to leave the PDP has sparked speculation among political observers, who are watching to see what his next move will be.

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Sunday visited the incumbent Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

Naija News understands that the meeting took place at Governor Otti’s residence in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South.

It is worth noting that Governor Otti is the sole Labour Party Governor in both the South East region and the entire country.

During his private visit, Ihedioha, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, received a warm welcome from his host.

Vanguard quoted a source from Government House as having disclosed that the two leaders later engaged in a closed-door meeting.