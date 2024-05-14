FG Approves New Visa Process For Investors, Tourists

Advertisement

The Federal Government has given the green light for the creation of a tripartite committee aimed at streamlining visa procedures and acquisition for investors looking to invest in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this development was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday, which was headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our visa processes are becoming cumbersome…The ease of doing business is also tied to our visa processes.

“Going forward, those investors, tourists would find it easy to acquire a visa within the next 48 hours,” Idris announced.

It is worth noting that the week’s FEC meeting, which is being held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, began on Monday, May 13, but was extended to Tuesday (today).

Idris announced the extension of the meeting on Monday while speaking with State House correspondents.

The Minister said the meeting will continue today at 12 pm, adding that a lot of far-reaching decisions are being taken and the conclusions will be made available after the meeting.

He said: “The council meeting will continue tomorrow, therefore, there will be no press briefing today.

“A lot of far-reaching decisions are being taken and the conclusions will be made available to you tomorrow. FEC will continue at 12 noon tomorrow.”

Naija News reports that the FEC meeting, held for the first time since March, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, the Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamia, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, ministers, and heads of parastatals.

