Tinubu Extends FEC Meeting To Tuesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mohammed Idris, announced the extension of the meeting on Monday while speaking with State House correspondents.

Idris said the FEC meeting will continue today at 12 pm, adding that a lot of far-reaching decisions are being taken and the conclusions will be made available after the meeting.

He said: “The council meeting will continue tomorrow, therefore, there will be no press briefing today.

“A lot of far-reaching decisions are being taken and the conclusions will be made available to you tomorrow. FEC will continue at 12 noon tomorrow.”

The FEC meeting, which was held for the first time since March, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamia; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; ministers and head of parastatals.

During the FEC meeting, President Tinubu swore in two commissioners of the National Population Commission, (NPC)

They are Mr. Fasuwa Johnson from Ogun state and Dr. Amid Tadese Raheem from Osun State.

On November 8, 2023, Tinubu appointed 20 Federal Commissioners to the commission, with nine of them reappointed for a second term.

Before now, 17 commissioners were sworn in on March 14.

Before the meeting, the council observed a minute silence in honour of two deceased former cabinet members, Prof. Fabian Osuji and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

Osuji, who died on February 28, 2024, served as Minister of Education from July 2003 to March 2005 in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Onu, for his part, served as the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The first civilian governor of Abia State died on April 11, 2024, at the age of 72.