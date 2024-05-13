President Tinubu Issues Fresh Directive To MDAs On CNG Vehicles

President Bola Tinubu has issued a ban on the purchase of petrol-dependent vehicles by members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and instructed all government ministries, departments, and agencies to procure Compressed-Natural-Gas-powered (CNG) vehicles.

This directive was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale, the directive aligns with Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring energy security, promoting efficiency, and reducing the high costs associated with fuel consumption.

He said the President’s decision also supports Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources, as CNG-enabled vehicles are known to produce lower emissions and offer a more affordable option for energy consumers in the country.

Naija News understands that earlier on Monday, during a meeting with FEC members at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu emphasized his administration’s unwavering dedication to energy reforms.

“This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set the example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people. It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead,” the President stated.

Stressing on Tinubu’s fresh directives, Ngelale said: “The President further directed the rejection of all memos brought by members of FEC seeking the purchase of traditional petrol-dependent vehicles, tasking the affected members of the council to go back and diligently seek value-driven procurement’s of CNG-compliant vehicles.

“The President remains committed to effectively harnessing the nation’s gas potential, alleviating the burden of high transportation costs on the masses while enhancing the standard of living of all Nigerians.”