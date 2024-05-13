President Tinubu Swears In Two Commissioners For NPC

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in two commissioners from Ogun and Osun States to serve as members of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Naija News reports that the swearing-in ceremony took place in the Council Chamber on Monday just before the Federal Executive Council meeting commenced.

During the brief ceremony, the commissioners, Hon. Fasuwa Johnson from Ogun State and Hon. Amidu Raheem from Osun State, had their citations read and took the oath of allegiance.

The Vice President, Kassim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, as well as cabinet ministers and other government officials, were present to witness the event.

This appointment comes after a successful 2-day management retreat held by the NPC in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, last week.

The NPC plays a crucial role as the primary data mining commission in Nigeria, responsible for collecting, collating, analyzing, and publishing data about the Nigerian people and economy.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu celebrated Nigerian mothers on Sunday, the 2024 Mother’s Day.

In a statement he personally signed, the Nigerian leader said mothers’ sacrifices are beyond comparison for individual families and the nation.

President Tinubu described mothers as the harbingers of life, nurturers of growth, and champions of feats, stressing that they ensure that their children get to the gates of destiny.

He wrote: “I celebrate our mothers, the fount of life, on this special occasion of Mother’s Day.

“This day, as always, reminds us of the precious gifts and blessings that our mothers represent.

“As the harbingers of life, nurturers of our growth, and champions of our feats, they light our paths, comfort us, guide us, and ensure that we get to the gates of destiny.

“The sacrifices of our mothers are simply beyond comparison – both for individual families and the nation.

“I salute all mothers and women in Nigeria and around the world on this momentous day. Happy Mother’s Day.”