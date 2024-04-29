Ex-Imo Gov, Emeka Ihedioha Meets Alex Otti Days After Dumping PDP

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Sunday visited the incumbent Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

Naija News understands that the meeting took place at Governor Otti’s residence in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South.

It is worth noting that Governor Otti is the sole Labour Party Governor in both the South East region and the entire country.

During his private visit, Ihedioha, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, received a warm welcome from his host.

Vanguard quoted a source from Government House as having disclosed that the two leaders later engaged in a closed-door meeting.

Although the specific details of their discussion were not disclosed, experts speculate that it may be related to the political landscape in Imo State and the potential for Chief Ihedioha to join the Labour Party.

Recall that last week, Ihedioha resigned from the PDP, citing the controversy surrounding the position of the National Secretary within the party.

Confirming his meeting his Otti, Ihedioha in a post via his X handle, wrote: “Delighted to have met with my esteemed brother and friend, Governor @alexottiofr, at his residence in Isialangwa.

“We had a convivial discussion, even as I commend his giant strides in Abia State.”

Naija News reports that Ihedioha confirmed his resignation in a letter he directly addressed to the PDP chairman in Mbutu Ward, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

Ihedioha, who has been a member of the party since its inception in 1998, said he has contributed immensely to the party’s growth and evolution. However, in recent times, his personal beliefs and the current trajectory of the opposition party have become increasingly divergent.

The former Governor lamented recent developments within the PDP, stating that it has deviated from its core principles.

Ihedioha also expressed concerns over the party’s inability to enact internal reforms, uphold its regulations, and effectively oppose the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.