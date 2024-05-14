Why I Invited Governor Otti To Commission Project – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has justified the presence of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State at the commissioning of some infrastructural projects in the state.

The governor said he invited the Abia governor because he is a progressive leader and wants to align himself with progressive figures.

He stated this during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road, also known as Old Bori Road in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

On his part, Governor Otti described Fubara’s style of goverance as true leadership, adding that true leadership is service to the people, and not to a few interest.

Otti said having served in the administration of Peter Odili and Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Fubara came prepared.

He believes Fubara cannot be distracted by the polical instability in Rivere State and commended Fubara for the job he is doing in the South-South State.

The Abia governor asserted that power belongs to God and no human being has the capacity to give power, except he can also give life.

The Jungle Has Matured’ – Governor Fubara Vows To Probe Wike

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara is set to probe the affairs of his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports the current Rivers State government is preparing to establish an investigative committee to scrutinize the operations of the previous administration under Nyesom Wike for the eight years he was in power.

Fubara spoke on Monday, May 13, after inaugurating Dagogo Iboroma (SAN), as the new Attorney-General of the state.