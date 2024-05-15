Two Abia Lawmakers Dump YPP For LP

Two Young Progressive Party (YPP) members in the Abia State House of Assembly have decamped to the ruling Labour Party (LP).

The defected lawmakers are Iheanacho Nwogu representing Osisioma North State Constituency and Fine Ahuama, representing Osisioma South State Constituency.

In their defection letters to the Speaker, Emmanuel Emeruwa, on Tuesday, the lawmakers said they were expelled from the YPP for anti-party activities owing to their support for the present administration in the state.

The lawmakers said leaving the YPP would enable them to join Governor Alex Otti in deepening democracy at the grassroots for the benefit of their constituents.

They pledged to be loyal party men in their new party.

Lawmakers Visit Governor Otti

Nwogu and Ahuama later visited Governor Otti at the Presidential Lodge at the Government House, Umuahia.

They were led on the visit by the House Majority Leader, Uchenna Okoro, who represents Arochukwu State Constituency on the platform of the Labour Party.

Receiving the new entrants into the Labour Party, Otti said that the two former members of the YPP had always supported his administration from its inception, regardless of their political affiliation.

The governor noted that his administration has a different approach to governance, anchored on transparency, service and merit, as evident in the confirmation of a non-Abian as a Permanent Secretary in the Abia State Civil Service.

He assured the new members of equal opportunity with old party members.

He congratulated them on the bold step taken and added that he looks forward to receiving the YPP governorship candidate, Chief Enyinnaya Nwafor, soon.