Why I Invited Otti To Inaugurate Road Project – Fubara

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has said that the developmental strides of governor Alex Otti resonates beyond Abia State.

Fubara praised Otti for his integrity, adding that it is action-driven.

The Rivers governor stated this on Tuesday when he hosted Otti, who came to inaugurate the Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo (Old Bori) Road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Fubara said that despite coming in as Governor of Abia in the face of difficulties, Otti “has been making life easy for the people of Abia.”

He explained that he invited Otti to inaugurate the project because of his proven integrity.

According to him, “You are wondering why did I invite the Governor of Abia State? I invited him because he is not an artificial integrity man, he is an action integrity man. He is not a man that will gather to talk because he just wants to talk.

“He’s a man who came in, in the face of difficulty and challenges, just like we have here; he is making impact in the lives of Abia people.

“I will continue to identify with good governance; I will continue to identify with people who want to make impact in the lives of the people.”

The PDP governor explained that his administration’s mantra is the people first and that the purpose of embarking on the construction of the Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo Road is to make life better for the people; to let the people know that their problem is the government’s problem; and to give them hope.