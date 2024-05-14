Nigeria News
Breaking: President Tinubu Suspends Cybersecurity Levy, Issues Fresh Directive To CBN
President Bola Tinubu has ordered the suspension of the controversial cybersecurity levy.
This was disclosed to newsmen on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.
He explained that the President directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to temporarily halt the enforcement of the 0.5 percent cybersecurity levy and to review the methods for its application.
Details later…
