Tinubu, Shettima To Pay Tollgate Fees At Airports

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will start paying tollgate fees whenever they use airports in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), made this known during a chat with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

Keyamo said the decision was taken after the FEC gave the approval that there should be no more exemption granted to users of the airports from paying tollgate fees.

He said the approval was made following a memorandum he presented to the council that the government was losing over 82% of the revenue it should have earned from the e-tags that provide access to the tollgates.

The minister explained that the memoranda had initially prescribed an exemption for only the president and the vice president before Tinubu overruled and directed that both of them should be included among those who must pay.

Keyamo regretted that wealthy Very Important Persons (VIPs), who should pay, are those that have not been paying.

The minister said only poor people had been charged for using the tollgates, a situation that must stop.

FG Approves New Visa Process For Investors, Tourists

The Federal Government has given the green light for the creation of a tripartite committee aimed at streamlining visa procedures and acquisition for investors looking to invest in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this development was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris,after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday, which was headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.