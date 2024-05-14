Breaking: ASUU Issues Fresh Nationwide Strike Notice

Advertisement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on a fresh nationwide strike action except the government responds to its demands.

The president of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, issued the warning at a press conference on Tuesday at the ASUU national headquarters in Abuja.

He blamed the failure of the federal government to take action after dissolving the governing council of universities in May last year for the impending strike action.

Osodeke said the government needs to be accountable to the people for every decision it makes.

Details later…