MultiChoice Barred From Increasing DStv, Gotv Subscription Fees

MultiChoice Nigeria Limited has been stopped from increasing its tariffs and cost of products and services scheduled for May 1, 2024.

The interim order was issued on Monday by a Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The three-member tribunal, presided over by Saratu Shafii, gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by Ejiro Awaritoma, counsel for the applicant, Festus Onifade.

The tribunal restrained MultiChoice from proceeding with the impending price increase schedule, which will take effect on May 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

Shaffi ruled that: “The 1st defendant is hereby restrained from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

She, therefore, directed all parties in the suit to appear before the tribunal on May 7 at 10:00 am for the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

It would be recalled that Onifade, in the suit marked: CCPT/OP/2/2024, had dragged MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) before the tribunal.

In the suit filed on April 29, Onifade, also a legal practitioner, sought two orders which include, “an order of interim injunction of this honourable tribunal restraining the 1st defendant whether by themselves, her privies, assigns by whatsoever name called from going ahead with impending price increase schedule to take effect from 1st May, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order restraining the 1st defendant from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”