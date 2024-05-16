VP Shettima Presides Over 141st NEC Meeting

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently chairing the 141st meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the NEC, a statutory body responsible for advising the president on economic matters, consists of the vice president, governors from all 36 states of the federation, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the minister of finance, and other stakeholders.

Several state governors and their deputies are present at the ongoing meeting, which is being held in person, a departure from the previous three virtual meetings.

It could be recalled that during the 140th meeting on March 21, the council received reports from 16 state governors who expressed their support for the establishment of state police. They also recommended constitutional changes to facilitate a smooth implementation.

The spokesperson for the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, stated that the NEC is still awaiting reports from 20 other states, but expressed confidence that they would also lend their support.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has announced that all users of federal airports across the country must begin paying tolls at airport gates.

This was among the approvals the Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave at the end of its meeting held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, revealed in a list of approvals granted by the FEC that no one, including the President and the Vice President, is exempt from paying tolls at federal airport gates.

He mentioned that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) also authorized the provision, installation, and training of disabled aircraft recovery system operators at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Onanuga also revealed that the contract for Murtala Muhammed Airport would require N4.2 billion, and a similar contract was awarded in 2021 for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“After exhaustive deliberations, the council approved a number of policies and projects that will further boost the economy, facilitate investments and promote the ease of doing business in the country.

“FEC approved that all users of Federal airports all over the country must now pay tolls at the gates. No one is excluded. The President and Vice President of Nigeria will also pay the toll,” Onanuga said.