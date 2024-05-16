New Twist As Kano Chief Judge Transfers Ganduje’s Corruption Case To Another Court

The corruption case involving the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and seven others has been transferred to another court in the state.

The case, initially heard at Kano High Court 4 by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, has now been moved to Court 7 on Miller Road by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu.

Naija News understands that the case transfer was ordered by the Chief Judge of Kano, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki.

The transfer of the case was confirmed by Baba Jibo Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State High Court, who stated that the Chief Judge has the authority to direct and transfer a case as long as it has not reached the stage of judgment.

Ibrahim also mentioned that the new court has the power to schedule a date for the continuation of the case.

Naija News reports that Ganduje, the incumbent National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), his wife, son, and five others were charged with eight counts bordering on bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds, among other things.

Aside from Ganduje and family members, other parties in the suit are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

The Kano State Government, in the criminal suit filed against the respondents, said it had assembled 15 witnesses to testify against them.

Meanwhile, the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has said that corruption in Nigerian politics is people-driven and should not result in serious punishment.

Ndume stated this while speaking on the death penalty as a deterrent for those caught with drugs.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Ndume admitted that politicians “steal and share with the people”.

He argued that when politicians’ corruption is compared to others, it is a “small one.’

According to him, “If you compare us, politicians, to all the corruption, it is very small. Our corruption is people-driven. If you steal it, you will go and share it with the people. If you don’t, you are not coming back for four years. There is no reason for stealing.

“I have been to the National Assembly, I can’t say because we are on TV now and not telling the truth. If the death penalty is supposed to be included in corruption, I will support it but you don’t go and kill someone that stole one million or one billion, no. But someone who steals one trillion of government money should be killed.”

The senator said he supports death punishment for drug dealers.

“The death penalty is the best deterrent for those being caught for drugs. If you do drugs, you are killing people.

“In fact, that means you have destroyed the lives of so many people and killed so many people,” he added.