Emirates Airlines Reveal Date To Resume Flight Operations In Nigeria

Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume flight services and operations to Nigeria from October 1, 2024.

The Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of the airlines, Adnan Kazim, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Dubai.

He said the airline will be operating a daily service between Lagos and Dubai, and offering customers more choices and connectivity from Nigeria’s largest city to, and through, Dubai.

Kazim revealed that the service will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER. EK783 will depart Dubai at 0945hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 will leave Lagos at 1730hrs and arrive in Dubai at 0510hrs the next day. Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Advertisement

Kazim said the airline’s management thanked the Nigerian government for their partnership and support in re-establishing this route and they look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard.

He said, “We are excited to resume our services to Nigeria. The Lagos-Dubai service has traditionally been popular with customers in Nigeria and we hope to reconnect leisure and business travellers to Dubai and onwards to our network of over 140 destinations.

“We thank the Nigerian government for their partnership and support in re-establishing this route and we look forward to welcoming passengers back onboard.”

Advertisement

Naija News reports that with the resumption of operations to Nigeria, Emirates operates to 19 gateways in Africa with 157 flnights per week from Dubai, with further reach to an additional 130 regional points in Africa through its codeshare and interline partnerships withother airlines.

Recall that Emirates Airlines halted flight services to Nigeria in October 2022 due to challenges in repatriating funds from the country.

This was the second time the airline suspended operations in the year, following an initial suspension in August 2022. The airline cited $85 million in revenue trapped in Nigeria as the reason for the October suspension.

Advertisement