President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a National Anti-Doping Bill to the Nigerian Senate for consideration and passage.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, read the president’s letter during plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu in the letter, requested for a quick passage of the Anti-Doping Bill before the next Olympic Games in July this year.

He explained that the bill is a cardinal requirement for Nigeria to achieve compliance with the world anti-doping code and the international standard of good compliance by its signatories.

President Tinubu added that the passage of the bill will also help Nigeria avoid certain sanctions.

The letter reads, “In accordance with the provisions of Section 58 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, I forward herewith the National Anti-Doping Bill 2024 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“The National Anti-Doping Bill 2024 seeks to create an administratively independent national anti-doping organisation which is a cardinal requirement for Nigeria to achieve compliance with the world anti-doping code and the international standard of good compliance by its signatories.

“The advancement of this virtualisation will also help Nigeria avoid the imposition of signatory consequences, the closing of laws of hosting and participating rights at regional, continental and world championships or major athletic events.

“It is my hope that this submission will receive the usual kind and expeditious consideration of the distinguished members of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for passage of same-age law before the Olympic Games coming up in Paris in July 2024.”