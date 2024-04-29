We Won’t Be Swayed By Primordial Interests – Kano Judicial Commission Of Inquiry

The Kano Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Sale of Government Properties convened its first session on Monday, vowing to conduct its investigations without succumbing to any primordial interests.

Naija News reports that the session took place at Court 3 of the Audu Bako Secretariat.

Chaired by Justice Faruk Lawan Adamu, a distinguished judge of the Kano High Court, the 12-member Commission aims to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the sale of government properties which may have bypassed due processes.

Justice Adamu, during his inaugural address, emphasized the Commission’s commitment to uncover the truth behind potentially improper sales of state assets and to provide well-considered recommendations for the recovery of misallocated properties, including culturally significant sites and public spaces.

“We are determined to handle our assignments with the utmost diligence and integrity. Our goal is to operate fairly and honestly, without being influenced by any external interests,” Justice Adamu stated.

The Commission’s mandate includes making recommendations for restoring public spaces, prayer grounds, graveyards, and historical sites.

The Chairman clarified that the commission’s role is not to prosecute but to gather facts and offer insights that could lead to actionable measures by the state government.

Justice Adamu also reached out to the public, urging individuals with relevant information to come forward and assist the Commission in its fact-finding mission.

He further appealed to the media for support and responsible reporting on the Commission’s activities to ensure the public is well-informed.

Addressing potential complaints, Justice Adamu advised that they should be credible and well-substantiated, warning against the use of the Commission as a platform for unfounded accusations or personal grievances.

Speaking on behalf of the legal community, Barrister Nuraini Jimoh expressed confidence in the Commission’s leadership and pledged full cooperation.

“We have complete trust in the Chairman’s capacity to deliver on this critical task,” he said.