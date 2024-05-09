‘I Challenge You To Fish Out Sponsors, Perpetrators Of Insecurity In Nigeria’ – Gov Yusuf To Security Agencies

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has requested security agencies to identify the underlying sources of Nigeria’s security challenges.

He highlighted the essential role of proactive strategies in addressing the daunting insecurities, cautioning that mere discussions would encourage idea sharing, but substantive progress relies on stakeholders’ active involvement in gathering information and taking real actions.

The Governor made these remarks during the Northwestern High-Security zonal conference organized by the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) in Kano.

Governor Yusuf, said, “I challenge you to use intelligence data gathering to locate the whereabouts of those perpetrating the crimes, are they Politicians, Traditional Leaders, Religious or Business Community, do more to unravel those sponsoring and conducting attacks on innocent lives for the Country to be peaceful.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State government has allocated an extra ₦5 billion for the distribution of the second portion of pension gratuity to retired employees in the state.

Governor Yusuf disclosed this during the state executive council meeting at the Government House, Kano.

The announcement was made through a press release by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The government had previously disbursed ₦6 billion to settle outstanding payments for numerous retirees who had not received their entitlements during the eight years of the immediate past administration.