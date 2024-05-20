Peter Obi Visits Victims Of Kano Mosque Explosion

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has visited victims of a bomb attack at a mosque in Gadan village, Gezawa Local Government area of Kano State.

Obi, who visited the victims on their hospital bed at the Murtala Specialist Hospital in Kano on Sunday, condemned the attack and described it as a senseless act.

Speaking with reporters, Obi said it is really sad that such an attack can happen in the nation, adding that it was horrific seeing the victims.

Obi said he visited the victims to show solidarity and support in their care in one way or the other and to also commend the hospital management.

He said: “This is very horrific and remains very condemnable. It’s sad this can happen in our nation today. Nobody can say why this young boy can do a thing like this to his own family members and the society.

“We remain in solidarity condemning such act at the people. My reason for coming here is to show that solidarity and support in their care in one way or the other and the hospital management in what they are doing and again condemn this senseless act of violent killing.

“We therefore condoled with the government and the good people of Kano as well urged all as a country to stand together in fighting such a senseless act.”

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Husseini Muhammad said a total of 23 victims were received in the hospital out of which 15 have passed away while eight were remaining and receiving medical treatment.

Muhammad commended the former Governor of Anambra State for the visit, which he said signifies the unity and oneness of the country.

He revealed that seven of the patients were seen in Surgical Ward C while one was in critical condition in Mother ICU of the hospital.

