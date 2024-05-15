Breaking: Many Injured As Man Sets Kano Mosque On Fire During Prayers

A mosque at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State has been set on fire by an unidentified man, with many worshippers sustaining injury.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Daily Trust, members of the community were observing the ‘Subh’ prayer when the arsonist struck.

A member of the community who spoke on the incident said the unidentified man locked the mosque after setting it on fire, adding it took the intervention of people to rescue the victims.

The source said, “The man used petrol and lit fire while the people, about 40 of them, were praying. He locked the mosque after the fire.

“It took time for people outside to get aware of the incident and rescue the victims who were struggling to break out.”

At least 20 worshippers, who reportedly sustained severe injuries, have been rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

In other news, the Senator representing Kano Central, Rufai Sani Hanga, has defended his donation of clay pots and textile materials used in burying corpses to his constituents.

Naija News reports that several criticisms trailed the Senator’s gesture.

However, during a news conference in Kano on Monday, Rufai said he had no regrets, stressing that the items were purchased with his money.

According to him, the gesture is a family tradition, and he had been engaging in it before he became a Senator.

Rufai added that apart from purchasing and donating pots and other burial materials, he had been delivering other dividends of democracy to his constituents.