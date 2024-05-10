Kano Electric Official Found Dead After Phone Call From Friend

An employee of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Bello Bukar Adamu, has been found dead many hours after his sudden disappearance from home.

Reports are that Adamu was contacted by his friend, Zubairu Sadiq, who is alleged to be a former coworker at KEDCO.

The suspect allegedly lured Adamu out of his home under the guise of a promising job opportunity. On Sunday, May 5, 2024, Adamu was last seen following the phone call from Sadiq regarding the supposed job offer.

The victim’s younger brother, Abdullahi Abubakar, told journalists that Adamu left home promptly after the call, eager for a job at the Federal Inland Revenue Service. Despite his enthusiasm, but never returned home after meeting with the individual who claimed to have the job offer.

“Adamu was desperately looking for a Federal Inland Revenue Service job offer. He was so hopeful. He was working with Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and wanted to join FIRS and somebody was soliciting the offer for him. When he received a phone call in relation to the job offer, he asked his wife to bring his car key and went to the person waiting for him. Since then, we never heard from him.

“Since he did not return that Sunday, we decided to track his calls. The last word of his conversation with the person on the other end was ‘Alhamdulillah’. From this, we understood that he was lured into believing that the offer was ready-made,” Abubakar narrated.

He mentioned that due to the tragic sequence of events, family members were experiencing intense pain because Bello had trusted Sadiq.

He also revealed that the family had scoured hospitals, police stations, and mortuaries in search of Adamu, but it wasn’t until May 6 that they were notified of a body discovered in Kumbotso local government area of the State, confirmed to be his brother’s corpse.

The deceased’s sibling shared that investigations indicated Sadiq was the last person Adamu had spoken to before his death.

In the meantime, Sadiq has been apprehended by the Kano State Police Command, admitting to his involvement in Bello’s killing.

Nevertheless, the extent of his participation and any potential accomplices are still being looked into.

Naija News understands that the incident has left Adamu’s family grappling with sorrow and disbelief.

Adamu’s remains were laid to rest on May 7, with a significant number of relatives and friends attending the funeral in the Gama B area of Kano, mourning the loss of a respected and beloved community member.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, verified Sadiq’s arrest and mentioned that investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Also, KEDCO spokesperson, Bala Sani, expressed deep sorrow over Adamu’s death, calling him one of the DisCo’s most dedicated employees.

Sani, however, emphasised that while the matter is currently under police investigation, it wasn’t connected to KEDCO’s operations.

“Honestly, the deceased and the suspect had a cordial working relationship, even though the suspect was not our staff at the time of the incident. The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police. But we understood that it is a personal thing between them, not official. The accused is not our staff,” Sani said.