Police Arrest Man Who Set Kano Mosque On Fire, Reveals Number Of People That Died

The Kano State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the tragic fire incident at a mosque in the Laraba Abasawa area of Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano.

The police said it has arrested the man behind the fire incident which happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

According to AIG Umar Mamman Sanda, one of the worshippers affected by the incident had died.

Naija News understands that the police boss disclosed this when he led a delegation of security personnel, including the Commissioner of Police in the State and the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the victims of the mosque fire are being treated.

He said, “What happened is not associated with any act of terrorism, but rather, it was a skirmish that arose as a result of inheritance distribution.

“The suspect was said to be not satisfied with the distribution … and was reacting to that. He is presently with us and is giving out useful information. Out of the 24 that were admitted here, one is dead. It is really unfortunate. He used a locally made bomb to commit the crime.”

Sanda consequently appealed for tranquillity as the issue has been addressed by the security authorities, emphasizing that the state government is making every effort to ensure adequate medical assistance for the patients currently under treatment.