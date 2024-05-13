‘I Have No Regrets Donating Burial Materials To My Constituents’ – Kano Senator, Rufai

Senator representing Kano Central, Rufai Sani Hanga, has defended his donation of clay pots and textile materials used in burying corpses to his constituents.

Naija News reports that several criticisms trailed the Senator’s gesture.

However, during a news conference in Kano on Monday, Rufai said he had no regrets, stressing that the items were purchased with his money.

According to him, the gesture is a family tradition, and he had been engaging in it before he became a Senator.

Rufai added that apart from purchasing and donating pots and other burial materials, he had been delivering other dividends of democracy to his constituents.

He said, “I have no regrets whatsoever purchasing and donating burial materials to my constituents. I did not use constituency project money to buy them; I used my personal money.

“Furthermore, the gesture is a tradition in my family as I grew up witnessing my father carrying it out.

“Before I became a senator many people knew me with the gesture; when I became Senator, some groups came requesting that I should purchase materials for them to maintain their graveyards.

“And I decided to spread the gesture to all the 15 Local Government Areas of my constituency.

“As part of my constituency project we are building roads in about 10 Local Government Areas, and Women Centers in about 6 Local Councils.

“This is after giving women and youths monetary incentives to selected beneficiaries from the 15 Local Government Areas.

“In the education sector we have sponsored no fewer than 2000 students to study at the Kano State Polytechnic.

“`We paid school fees 1500 Bayero University, Kano (BUK) students as part of our support to their education.”