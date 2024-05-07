Kano Senator Empowers Constituents With Clay Pots, White Fabrics To Bury Their Dead

The Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Rufai Hanga, has shared 5,000 white pieces of cloth and clay pots to his constituents as constituency projects.

Hanga, who is the Deputy Minority Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, is a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The lawmaker who has been representing Kano Central since 2023, has 15 local government areas under his constituency.

A post shared by a popular Hausa platform @VoiceofHausa said: “This is a constituency project of Sen. Rufa’i Sani Hanga, Senator representing Kano Central.

“Instead of building hospitals, he distributed 5,000 pots and white cloths for the burial of the people of his senatorial District.”

See the photos of the items below.

Confirming this development on his Facebook page, an aide to the Senator, Dawuud Auwal also shared a link to a report about the project.

He praised the Senator for his foresight, writing, “Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah A Newspaper Named Newsveo Revealed The Good Things That Senator Rufai Hanga Has Brought To His Region In 2024 After I See You On My Facebook Page I See The Contentment Of What They Did And The Truth Of The Conversation Is Why They Did It.”