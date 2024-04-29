BREAKING: JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced the release of the results for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that the announcement was made by JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a press conference on Monday at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

The examination body disclosed that the 2024 examination saw a record participation of over 1.94 million candidates, spreading across 118 towns and more than 700 centres throughout the country.

“The 2024 UTME has been successfully conducted, and we are pleased to announce the timely release of the results. Candidates can now check their scores via the official JAMB portal,” stated Prof. Oloyede.

The UTME, which began on Friday, April 19, and concluded on Monday, April 29, 2024, is a pivotal exam that determines eligibility for tertiary education in Nigeria.

The press conference highlighted the logistical efforts undertaken by JAMB to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

“This year, we enhanced our monitoring and surveillance of the examination centres to curtail malpractices and ensure compliance with our strict testing standards,” added Oloyede.

More to follow…