Your Job Is To Retrieve Money From Criminals, Leave Bobrisky Alone – Charly Boy To EFCC

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has condemned the arrest of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested on April 3 and arraigned in court last Friday, April 5 for abuse of the Naira.

After pleading guilty to the offence, the court ordered that he be remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) detention till April 9 for judgment.

However, the Eid-Fitri holiday has now moved the date for the judgment.

Reacting to the development, Charly Boy urged the Commission to tackle more serious problems plaguing the country.

Speaking via Instagram, he urged the EFCC to go and find “better things to do” and leave Bobrisky alone as he isn’t the problem of Nigeria.

Charly Boy wrote, “EFCC make una go find better work and leave Bobrisky alone I beg una.

“Sake bcos e spray money?

“Do you know how many, civil servants, ministers yahoo old men spraying money on a daily?

“Bobrisky is not our problem since you guys are no moral police. Ur work na to retrieve stolen money from the criminal group of Politicians.

“But I can see dat APC people are still using the tactics from dia old play book syndicated by Dia cash and carry influencers distracting the people with nonsense since dey can’t focus.

“This una New Electricity Tariff, who wan pay when we can barely eat?

“Is dis how you people want to kill us by making great sacrifices for ur Owambe life style?

“Una no go die better.

“Nonsense

“Dia fathers.”