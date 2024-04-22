Politicians Made Spraying Naira A Standard Behaviour – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has said that he is the only musician in Nigeria who stops people from spraying him money while performing.

Kuti’s claim is coming against the backdrop of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) slamming some celebrities with naira mutilation charges.

The singer said that a lot of artistes, especially fuji musicians praise people in melodies during their performances just so that they can be sprayed.

Speaking via a video message shared on his Instagram account, Kuti stated that his late father, Fela Kuti also did not stop people from spraying him.

He insisted that politicians should be blamed for the spraying culture in the country.

He said, “I don’t even like to be sprayed. I’m the only artist that stops people from spraying me. Even my dad, the legendary Fela didn’t prevent people from spraying him but he demanded the denominations he wanted to be sprayed.

“Nobody wey Sunny Ade never sing for so he can be sprayed. Everybody name. KWAM 1 … eh eh. It is the politicians that made spraying a standard behaviour.”

‘No One Can Work That Hard, We Have Been Lied To’ – Seun Kuti Reacts To Forbes Billionaire List

Meanwhile, Kuti, has expressed doubt about Forbes’ recently released 2024 billionaire list.

According to Forbes, the world’s five richest men are Bernard Arnault of France ($233 billion), Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion), and Larry Ellison ($141 billion).

Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024, to create its latest billionaire list and maintain a real-time index for further research.

The breakdown revealed that the collective wealth of the world’s five richest men has surged to a combined total of $869 billion since the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In response, Kuti argued that the list was fabricated, asserting that “no one can work that hard.”

He said via his social media page: “The world’s 5 richest men, since lockdown, have increased their wealth to a combined total of 869bn US dollars.

“That means they can spend 1 million dollars a day for the next 476 years. No one can work that hard. We have been lied to.”