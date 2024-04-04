‘No One Can Work That Hard, We Have Been Lied To’ – Seun Kuti Reacts To Forbes Billionaire List

Advertisement

Grammy-nominated afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has expressed doubt about Forbes’ recently released 2024 billionaire list.

According to Forbes, the world’s five richest men are Bernard Arnault of France ($233 billion), Elon Musk ($195 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($177 billion), and Larry Ellison ($141 billion).

Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024, to create its latest billionaire list and maintain a real-time index for further research.

The breakdown revealed that the collective wealth of the world’s five richest men has surged to a combined total of $869 billion since the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In response, Kuti argued that the list was fabricated, asserting that “no one can work that hard.”

He said via his social media page: “The world’s 5 richest men, since lockdown, have increased their wealth to a combined total of 869bn US dollars.

“That means they can spend 1 million dollars a day for the next 476 years. No one can work that hard. We have been lied to.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, have seen a significant decrease in net worth, with a combined loss of $3.8 billion over the past year, as reported by Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024.

This decline represents a 16.9 percent reduction, bringing their combined wealth to $18.6 billion from $22.4 billion.

Forbes, known for its real-time tracking of billionaire fortunes, noted that Dangote’s wealth diminished by $0.8 billion to $13.4 billion, while Rabiu experienced a more substantial decrease of $3.0 billion, bringing his total to $5.2 billion.

Conversely, Mike Adenuga’s wealth increased by $0.6 billion, reaching $6.7 billion.