‘I Can’t Leave My Wife If She Cheats On Me’ – Seun Kuti

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has asserted that love isn’t ownership and infidelity is not a deal breaker in his marriage.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during an interview on the Valentine edition of the TVC programme, Your View, alongside his wife, Yetunde.

Yetunde said she would not leave her marriage if the singer cheats on her.

She said, “There is nothing my husband is going to do that would make me leave him. Even if he cheats on me I won’t leave him. I am not going to leave my husband because he cheated on me. Nah, that can’t happen.”

The singer inferred: “We don’t believe in cheating. What is cheating? Love is not ownership.”

One of the hosts asked Seun Kuti, if he would leave his wife if she cheats on him to which he replied, “No. What has that got to do with anything?”

Meanwhile, Seun Kuti has made shocking allegations against the Nigerian Police Force, while recounting his experience at the Panti police station cell 1 in Lagos state.

Naija News reports that the son of a late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, during a recent Instagram live session, alleged that the Police are the perpetrators behind the ongoing rampant kidnapping in the country.

Recounting his experience during his arrest in 2023, Seun said he was locked up alongside hardened criminals, including murderers and kidnappers, in cell one.

He claimed that many of these alleged kidnappers were police officers themselves, operating as ringleaders within the cell.

Speaking further, the singer said some Nigerians have been kidnapped by the Police and compelled to pay ransom which kidnappers demand.

Seun likened police bail demands to ransom payments, arguing that if individuals are forced to pay for their release, they are essentially being kidnapped by the authorities.

He also referred to the case of notorious kidnapper Evans, once dubbed the “number 1 kidnap kingpin”, highlighting that despite his arrest, kidnapping incidents have not reduced, suggesting a systemic issue within law enforcement.