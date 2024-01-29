Video: ‘Nigerian Police Are Biggest Group Of Kidnappers’ – Seun Kuti Exposes Findings In Panti Cell

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has made shocking allegations against the Nigerian Police Force, while recounting his experience at the Panti police station cell 1 in Lagos state.

Naija News reports that the son of a late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, during a recent Instagram live session, alleged that the Police are the perpetrators behind the ongoing rampant kidnapping in the country.

Recounting his experience during his arrest in 2023, Seun said he was locked up alongside hardened criminals, including murderers and kidnappers, in cell one.

He claimed that many of these alleged kidnappers were police officers themselves, operating as ringleaders within the cell.

Speaking further, the singer said some Nigerians have been kidnapped by the Police and compelled to pay ransom which kidnappers demand.

Seun likened police bail demands to ransom payments, arguing that if individuals are forced to pay for their release, they are essentially being kidnapped by the authorities.

He also referred to the case of notorious kidnapper Evans, once dubbed the “number 1 kidnap kingpin”, highlighting that despite his arrest, kidnapping incidents have not reduced, suggesting a systemic issue within law enforcement.

Kuti called on the Nigerian government to address the root causes of kidnapping in the country, emphasizing that the issue extends beyond mere criminal activity.