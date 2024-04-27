‘My Family Distribute Electricity To Many Nigerians’ – Davido

Grammy-nominated singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has boldly claimed that his family is responsible for distributing electricity to many Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known while speaking on an American podcast, ‘Business Untitled.’

Davido spoke about his family business, personal investments, and plans to open a restaurant for his wife, Chioma.

According to the ‘Unavailable’ crooner, his family owns four power plants, which significantly contribute to Nigeria’s energy supply.

He said, “I once tried to go into cryptocurrency because Nigeria is big on crypto. Apart from that, me and my family have like four power plants worth a lot of money. We distribute energy to most of Nigeria.

“My wife is into culinary. We are trying to start a restaurant for her. But my main business is what I love; my music.”

Meanwhile, Davido has ditched the ‘Afrobeats’ music genre.

Naija News reports that Davido, during an interview on the latest edition of the Business Untitled Podcast, lamented the ‘boxing’ of all African artists into the Afrobeats genre regardless of their musical styles.

However, he does not feel offended when everyone has been categorised into such a genre, but he prefers to call his style of music ‘Afrofusion’.