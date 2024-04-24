Davido Denounces Afrobeats, Reveals His Music Genre

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ditched the ‘Afrobeats’ music genre.

Naija News reports that Davido, during an interview on the latest edition of the Business Untitled Podcast, lamented the ‘boxing’ of all African artists into the Afrobeats genre regardless of their musical styles.

However, he does not feel offended when everyone has been categorised into such a genre, but he prefers to call his style of music ‘Afrofusion’.

He said, “The first place that accepted African music outside Africa is the UK before America later join. The UK termed African music Afrobeats.

“Afrobeat is a sound that was originally pioneered by Fela Kuti. But now all African songs are termed Afrobeats. If an African artiste sings pure R&B, sounding like SZA, Summerwalker, they put them under Afrobeats. If an African rapper rapping like Drake, they still put them under Afrobeats.

“I don’t get offend when we’ve been categorised as Afrobeats. I mean, we need a genre. It could be R&B or Afropop. I call my music Afrofusion but I’m not big on ‘O put Afrofusion on my song.’ I know how long it took for African music to become mainstream.”