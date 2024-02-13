‘You’re Not A Responsible Man If Your Wife Is Cheating’ – Portable Knocks Seun Kuti

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has criticized his senior colleague, Seun Kuti, over a recent comment on infidelity.

Naija News reported that Seun, in a recent interview on the TVC programme ‘Your View’ alongside his wife, Yetunde, asserted that love isn’t ownership and infidelity is not a deal breaker in their marriage.

Yetunde said she would not leave her marriage if the singer cheats on her.

She said, “There is nothing my husband is going to do that would make me leave him. Even if he cheats on me, I won’t leave him. I am not going to leave my husband because he cheated on me. Nah, that can’t happen.”

The singer inferred: “We don’t believe in cheating. What is cheating? Love is not ownership.”

One of the hosts asked Seun Kuti, if he would leave his wife if she cheats on him to which he replied, “No. What has that got to do with anything?”

Reacting to the story via an Instagram blog, Portable said he would not tolerate any of his wives cheating on him because he does not want to die young.

He added a man is irresponsible if he is unable to rebuke his wife over infidelity.

He wrote, “If any of my wife cheat and I know oti loo because I don’t want to die young if your wife dey cheat and you no fit talk that’s means you’re not responsible man sha no forget say them fit you your woman get you down.”