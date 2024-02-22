How Can You Love A Thief? – Seun Kuti Berates Wives Of Politicians For Not Divorcing Husbands Over ‘Stealing’

Grammy-nominated afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has berated wives of Nigerian politicians for not seeking divorce despite their husband’s constant looting of the country’s funds.

Naija News reports that Seun, in a recent Instagram live session, questioned the rationale behind their love.

He lamented that Nigerian politicians were stealing out of greed, wondering how their wives still managed to love them.

He said, “You cannot see any Nigerian woman divorce a Nigerian politician for stealing from the country. Can you love a thief? Somebody that is blatantly stealing, not because he lacks anything.

“I can understand if he was hungry and he went out to steal to provide for his family. But these politicians are wealthy and are still ruining the lives of millions of people because of their greed. Yet, you can’t hear that their wives are seeking divorce.

“Even if you are poor, regardless of how bad your situation is, to hurt somebody else just to eat is completely wrong.”

Meanwhile, Seun Kuti, has made shocking allegations against the Nigerian Police Force, while recounting his experience at the Panti police station cell 1 in Lagos state.

Naija News reports that the son of a late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, during a recent Instagram live session, alleged that the Police are the perpetrators behind the ongoing rampant kidnapping in the country.

Recounting his experience during his arrest in 2023, Seun said he was locked up alongside hardened criminals, including murderers and kidnappers, in cell one.

He claimed that many of these alleged kidnappers were police officers themselves, operating as ringleaders within the cell.

Speaking further, the singer said some Nigerians have been kidnapped by the Police and compelled to pay ransom which kidnappers demand.

Seun likened police bail demands to ransom payments, arguing that if individuals are forced to pay for their release, they are essentially being kidnapped by the authorities.

He also referred to the case of notorious kidnapper Evans, once dubbed the “number 1 kidnap kingpin”, highlighting that despite his arrest, kidnapping incidents have not reduced, suggesting a systemic issue within law enforcement.