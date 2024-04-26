Bandits Attack Defence Minister Mattawale’s Hometown, Kill Two, Abduct 30

Bandits reportedly invaded Maradun town in Zamfara state, the hometown of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Naija News learnt that the bandits attacked the town in the early hours of Friday, shooting sporadically and ransacking residents’ houses.

Two people were reportedly killed, while 30 others, including women, children, and adults, were abducted in the attack that lasted for two hours.

A traditional ruler, whose house was raided by bandits, expressed displeasure over the town’s high level of insecurity.

The traditional ruler, who spoke with Daily Post, expressed concern over the rampant attacks on the town, saying there was a similar attack on the town last Friday.

He called on the Minister of State for Defence, the immediate-past governor of Zamfara State, to intervene in the security situation of his hometown to prevent further attacks.

He said, “It was to my hearing that the bandits burgled my palour’s door, coming towards my inner room, I managed to hide while my wives and children followed another passage and ran away to hide somewhere.”

In a brazen attack late Wednesday night, bandits stormed the palace of the Emir of Zurmi, Bello Muhammad Bunu, in Zamfara State, resulting in three fatalities and several abductions.

The assailants also targeted the residence of Colonel Bala Muhammad Mande (rtd), a former Military Administrator of Nasarawa State and former Minister of Environment.

According to DailyTrust, sources report that the attack commenced around 10 pm, with the bandits making their initial entry into the town by launching an assault at the Emir’s palace.

Residents recounted hearing gunshots as the attackers breached the palace gates and moved on to wreak havoc. The Emir was reportedly in the palace at the time of the assault but remained unharmed.