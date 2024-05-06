Taiwo Cole Reacts As Family Issues Disclaimer Rejecting His Wife, Wofai Fada

Taiwo Cole, the husband to Nollywood actress cum Comedienne, Wofai Fada, has reacted to the disclaimer issued by his family rejecting his marriage with his wife.

Naija News reported that the prominent Cole family of Victoria Island, Lagos, had, in a statement on Saturday, denounced the recent traditional marriage between their son, Taiwo and Wofai.

The family dissociated themselves from the union, saying they were unaware of the marriage plans and did not grant consent or support to the couple.

They added that anyone parading themselves as new members of the Cole heritage should know they are not accepted.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the union online, Taiwo took to his Instagram page to share his traditional wedding photos, stressing that he found a good wife and would not make another decision.

He wrote, “I found a good wife, and there is no going back.”

Similarly, Wofai, on her Instagram page, wrote, “Let love lead.”

In other news, veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has opened up about his marriage and the crash of his three marriages before the current one.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy, in an interview with Punch, described women as the stronger vessel in terms of emotional strength and nurturing.

The entertainer stated that his wife of 45 years has been a good friend, stressing that she understands him even whenever he makes mistakes or engages in extra-marital affairs.