Groom’s Family Dissociates From Actress Wofai And Husband’s Marriage (See Details)

The Cole family of Victoria Island in Lagos State has disassociated themselves from the wedding of their son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole.

Naija News reports that this comes after traditional wedding photos and videos of Nollywood actress cum comedienne, Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo made rounds online.

The couple shared pre-wedding photos on their social media pages, as well as photos of their participation in some cultural events during their traditional wedding ceremony.

However, in a letter shared online, the Coles family told their friends and acquaintances that they were not aware of the marriage and did not grant or support it.

They added that anyone parading themselves as new members of the Cole heritage should know they are not accepted.

See the statement below:

In other news, controversial Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has called out her colleague Mercy Johnson Okojie.

Speaking via her Instagram account, the thespian stated that it was time for murderers, blood-drinking devils, and evildoers in Nollywood to be put to an end.

She said that Mercy Johnson had turned into a goat instead of a snake.

According to her, “Time up for evildoers in Nollywood. Time up for Mercy J. After these prayers, I pray some of you don’t turn to Goat. Cos, I don’t know why she is turning into a goat instead of Snake. God abeg o.”

In another post, Okorie claimed that the actress’ mother had bound her and others together before she gave up the ghost.

She wondered what would happen to them since Mercy’s mum was no more.

The actress advised her colleagues to pray to God to open their eyes.