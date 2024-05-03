Mercy Johnson Is Turing Into A Goat Instead Of A Snake – Angela Okorie Blasts Colleague

Controversial Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has called out her colleague Mercy Johnson Okojie.

Speaking via her Instagram account, the thespian stated that it was time for murderers, blood-drinking devils, and evildoers in Nollywood to be put to an end.

She said that Mercy Johnson had turned into a goat instead of a snake.

According to her, “Time up for evildoers in Nollywood. Time up for Mercy J. After these prayers, I pray some of you don’t turn to Goat. Cos, I don’t know why she is turning into a goat instead of Snake. God abeg o.”

In another post, Okorie claimed that the actress’ mother had bound her and others together before she gave up the ghost.

She wondered what would happen to them since Mercy’s mum was no more.

The actress advised her colleagues to pray to God to open their eyes.

“This weekend will be hot. I promise you, fam. The only thing I ask for you is continuous prayers. The kingdom of darkness is shaking already.

“We are going to lose every stronghold, killing or holding innocent lives in captivity. We are going to pull them down, remember, for we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities of this world,” she added.