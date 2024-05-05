‘Even If I Sleep With Another Lady, I Would Tell My Wife’ – Charly Boy Opens Up

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has opened up about his marriage and the crash of his three marriages before the current one.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy, in an interview with Punch, described women as the stronger vessel in terms of emotional strength and nurturing.

The entertainer stated that his wife of 45 years has been a good friend, stressing that she understands him even whenever he makes mistakes or engages in extra-marital affairs.

He said, “I don’t believe that women are the weaker vessels. In terms of physical strength, men are stronger. But, in terms of emotional strength and nurturing, I believe that women are far stronger than men. In the past, I used to hear it said that men should not cry. But, I don’t subscribe to that; because I cry when things affect me.

“My wife has been a very good friend. She totally understands me. Even if I make mistakes, or sleep with somebody outside, I would tell my wife. All I can say is that we have a good understanding. Yes, I had made a couple of mistakes in the past. I am not that righteous, but I am a committed person, and I know the things not to do. Like I said, I have been there, I have done that and nothing moves me again. I have seen a lot of women in my life, and I am even tired of them.”

Speaking on what led to the crash of his three previous marriages, Charly Boy stated that he was basically young, silly, immature, and married for the wrong reasons.

He added, “It was basically because I was young, immature, silly and stupid. I married for all the wrong reasons. Even this present one that has lasted, I married her for the wrong reasons. That was the time I was getting into the show business scene, so I wanted a good-looking woman with a good physique. But, how long can that last?

“I always say that if you have a list of 10 qualities your partner must have, and you meet someone that has only two of qualities at the top of your list, you should grab that person with both hands. That is because nobody gets 100 per cent. On would have to work the rest out.”