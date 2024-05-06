I’m Not Pursing Anybody, Refund The Money You Stole – Alex Otti

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said that his administration is not fighting anybody but is only interested in recovering looted funds and achieving good governance.

Naija News reports that Otti stated this at Nvosi during a solidarity visit by various groups and supporters of the Member representing Isialangwa South state constituency, Rowland Chinwend.

The Governor said the immediate administration of Okezie Ikpazu brazenly looted the state treasury, and a forensic audit shows the N10 billion airport project, which has not been found in the state.

He explained that his administration is committed to delivering dividends of democracy, and if the airport project is not found, Ikpazu’s administration must refund the N10 billion spent on it.

Otti also said that his administration would soon commence a medical city project in Abia, which would attract people with serious health issues to the state for adequate medical care.

He described the solidarity visit by Hon. Chinwendu and his supporters as a good omen and thanked the lawmaker for his support in the State House of Assembly.

He said, “I established forensic audit of our account as soon as I was sworn in and the report turns out that a lot of money was looted , stolen brazenly and part of the one I mentioned was the N10 billion Abia airport project. They started insulting me. If you follow what is happening in the media, you would know that what I said is true.

“We are looking for our money. If we are not able to find the airport, they would have to refund us our money. We are not pursing anybody, they should refund the money they stole, let’s use it to work for our people.

“Our place must develop. We will continue to build road , we will continue to be cleaning up the environment, we will continue to create jobs , we will continue to put our state on the map.

“Our educational system must be completely revamped, our hospital system must not only work but will be to that level where the rest of the world is today.”