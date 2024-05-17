Ondo Election: Peter Obi, Alex Otti To Lead Labour Party Campaign

The Labour Party has announced that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, along with Abia State Governor, Alex Oti and key party members, will spearhead the governorship campaign in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that this development was shared in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, and the Chairman of LP governorship primaries in Ondo, Olusola Ayodele.

The campaign, aimed at winning the upcoming November 16 governorship election, seeks to overthrow the current All Progressives Congress administration in the state.

Labour Party’s candidate, Dr. Ayodele Olorunfemi, a renowned unionist and former General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, was unanimously selected during the primary held on April 27 at the party’s secretariat in Akure.

Olusola Ayodele, while addressing the South-West leadership in Ibadan, revealed the formation of a task force dedicated to accelerating the governorship campaign efforts.

This task force includes prominent Labour Party leaders from the Southwest and aims to replicate the electoral success akin to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s victory in 2013.

“The leadership of our campaign includes the esteemed Mr. Peter Obi and Governor Alex Oti. They will be joined by Labour Party legislators and key Obidient Movement members from the diaspora to ensure a robust campaign,” Ayodele stated.

However, amidst the preparations, there were unconfirmed reports within the party circles suggesting that Dr. Olorunfemi might be a placeholder, with plans to introduce a more prominent candidate closer to the election.

Ayodele addressed these speculations, clarifying that any changes would only occur if Dr. Olorunfemi voluntarily withdraws and with the approval of the National Working Committee during INEC’s substitution window.

In addition to campaign preparations, Ayodele noted ongoing discussions with disgruntled governorship aspirants from the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, who are considering defections to the Labour Party.

While the exact date for the campaign’s official commencement remains undisclosed, the Labour Party’s efforts signify a determined push to gain political ground in Ondo State by leveraging its high-profile leaders and broadening its coalition.