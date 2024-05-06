Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife Visits IPOB Leader In DSS Custody

Uchechi Kanu, the wife of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has paid a visit to her husband in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Naija News recalls that Kanu had been in the custody of DSS since 2021 following his arrest and extradition from Kenya.

Addressing IPOB members on radio in the United Kingdom on Sunday, Uchechi disclosed that Anambra South Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, facilitated her visit to the Biafra Agitator in DSS custody.

Before her visit, it was gathered that Uchechi Kanu had been repeatedly denied access to her husband.

Following the recent development, Uchechi commended Ubah, Igbo politicians and governors for their concern over the plight of Kanu.

She said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who moved swiftly to facilitate my visit to my husband in DSS custody. I thank you, sir.

“I thank other Igbo politicians, governors, and political office holders who are concerned about the plight of my husband.

”A lot of these elites are concerned about the unlawful detention of my husband, and are working silently to secure a round table discussion for his release. I’m thankful to them.”