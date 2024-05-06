‘I Regret Bleaching My Skin’ – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has claimed that bleaching her skin is her only regret in life.

Naija News reports that Toke made this known during a recent interactive session with fans on the X platform.

A fan had asked, “If you could go back in time, what would you do differently?”

In response, the media personality noted that regret is exhausting and bleaching her skin was the ‘dumbest’ thing she ever did.

She, however, said she is grateful for her good genes and money, which suppressed the side effects of the skin bleaching.

Toke said, “Nothing. Regret is so exhausting! Wait, maybe bleaching my skin. It was the dumbest thing ever and I’m just so thankful for good genes and money cos….”

Meanwhile, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that she underwent surgery to remove 13 fibroids from her body.

Makinwa explained that she had always known something was wrong because she had a very big tummy, irregular periods, and a bulge when she lay down.

She narrated that fibroids affected the majority of women in her family and some had to remove their wombs.

Makinwa made the revelation following the release of Stephanie Coker’s documentary titled “Where the Heck is My Period.”